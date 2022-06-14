City of Rochester and Olmsted County offer ways to "beat the heat"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester and Olmsted County are responding to Tuesday's heat advisory by offering ways the community can beat the heat.
Olmsted County Emergency Management director Kyle Mirehouse says it takes community collaboration to ensure the health and safety of everyone during heat advisory events.
"We do our best and are continually working on avenues to reach all areas of our community, not just downtown, not just bus routes, and our pools and lakes, but the primary concern for us is really expanding avenues for citizens to get some release especially in this heat advisory that we're in now."
In addition to amenities the county and city are offering heat safety reminders. Those include checking for children or pets before locking your car, staying hydrated, minimizing direct exposure to the sun and wear loose fitting, light-colored clothes.
You can find a full list of the city and county amenities listed below:
Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is offering free rides on June 14.
Anyone boarding an RPT bus seeking refuge from the heat is welcome to do so without paying a fare. Please let the driver know you are looking for a “cool place to be.”
Be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so please check with the driver to be sure you do not wind up far from home.
Rochester Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on June 14.
The following beaches in Rochester and Olmsted County are free to the public:
Foster Arend Park (4051 E. River Road NE, Rochester) is open from Noon – 8 p.m.
Cascade Lake Beach (88 23rd Avenue SW, Rochester) is open from 6 a.m. to dusk.
The swimming beach at Chester Woods Park is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Salvation Army’s Community Center (20 1st Ave NE, Rochester) will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on June 14.