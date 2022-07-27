City of Rochester and Olmsted County Housing Development invite landlords to discuss more affordable housing options

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Landlords have been hit hard by the pandemic and some are still feeling the impacts from the eviction moratorium that expired June 1st.
Wednesday the City of Rochester And Olmsted County Housing Development invited landlords to hear about ways to make housing accessible to everyone.
With these discussions, Olmsted County is hoping to partner with landlords to provide homes that are more affordable.
“There are a lot of people out there who are challenged by the high rents that are currently in the market, so I think everyone can benefit from our community being in safe and secure housing,” explains Housing Stability Team Program Manager Mary O'Neil.
Some of the programs they provide include rental assistance to tenants and rehabilitation funds to both homeowners and rental property owners.
“When they rent to people that we serve, with that comes that case management - involvement from a social worker who can be in the home, supporting that household in that unit - which can only benefit the household and the landlord,” O’Neil adds.
Olmsted county is continuing to look for opportunities to bring in more rental assistance to the community.
The HRA recently applied for grant funding to build a new Mayowood II property to serve low income seniors.
The Olmsted County Housing Stability Team is also focused on working with people experiencing homelessness, partnering with other organizations in that effort.
If you are a homeowner or rental property owner looking for rental assistance or rehabilitation funds visit Olmsted County Housing Department’s website.