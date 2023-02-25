City of Albert Lea considers a new logo

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The longtime Albert Lea city logo could soon be changing. The city's had their current logo for over 45 years. City Manager Ian Rigg presented new logo ideas this week. They're also looking into keeping some of the current logo's more recognizable parts, such as the waves representing local lakes and the triangle shape. Rigg said they want Albert Lea to seem like a more forward-thinking city.
“Our hope is is that it will continue to be one more part in which the community looks to the future instead of looking to our past, and it’s sort of amplifies-or exemplifies the-the idea that we are looking forward and we are looking to the future," Rigg said.
City council members have until the end of the council meeting on March 13th to decide whether or not they will go forward with a new logo. If they do change the logo, it would be implemented on a gradual basis. For example, it would likely change pretty quickly on the city's website and social media, but it would likely take longer to be replaced on vehicles and signs.