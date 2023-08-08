 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Albert Lea advising residents to avoid swimming in the algae contaminated Fountain Lake

  • 0

Blue green algae has been spotted developing at Fountain Lake which has caused the city of Albert Lea to warn residents against going in the water. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote has reaction from the community about the warning.

ALBERT LEA -  City officials are warning the people of Albert Lea about the multiple spots of algae discovered across the lake.

Minnesota Department of Health reports being in contact with algae can cause several illnesses. These illnesses can range from vomiting to blistering skin, along with cold symptoms. Signs of sickness can generally begin hours or even days after swimming in algae. Animals can also become sick from algae too.

Several Albert Lea residents say the algae is disgusting to swim in and look at.

"I jumped in it today and it was pretty nasty so not something I want to be in," said Jessica Gwilt.

"Its gross I don't like seeing it but what are you going to do about it, its nature," said Evan Wangen.

Contact the Minnesota Department of Health Waterborne Illness hotline if you become sick from being in contact with algae at 1-877-366-3455.

Recommended for you