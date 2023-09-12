City may eliminate late fees for adults at Albert Lea Public Library

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Late fines on adult materials may soon be eliminated at the Albert Lea Public Library.
The City Council is now scheduled to take up that idea at its September 25 meeting. The Albert Lea Public Library says eliminating late fees for adults would increase access to library materials and bring them in line with other libraries in southeast Minnesota.
“Eliminating fines on all materials will provide equitable access to information. Studies show that late fines disproportionally affect individuals in low-income households. There is no evidence that small fines have any impact on return rates,” says Library Director Annice Sevett. “With less staff time spent on enforcing fines, we can spend more time on positive interactions with patrons.”
Fees for lost or damaged materials would still apply under the proposed change, and patrons would lose their check-out privileges until late items are returned or fees are paid.
The Albert Lea City Council eliminated fines on youth materials in 2022 and the Library says that led to:
- Overall circulation increasing 14 percent one year after eliminating fines on youth materials and circulation of youth materials increasing by 7 percent.
- An increase in the number of local residents obtaining library cards for the first time.
- More than 300 students applying for library cards.
Public libraries in Austin, Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, and Winona are currently fine-free for all materials.
The Albert Lea Public Library says 12 percent of Albert Lea Public library cardholders – 1,277 people – cannot currently check out materials because of late fines.
The Library says additional reasons for eliminating late fines include:
- The internal costs associated with collecting fines are greater than the fines themselves.
- Usage of eBooks and digital audiobooks continues to increase; those items do not collect fines.
- Studies show that small fines do not have any impact on return rates; in fine-free libraries, patrons still return items.
- Eliminating fines will make it easier for patrons to borrow materials through interlibrary loans, leading to increased patron satisfaction.
- Fines make up less than 1 percent of the library’s operating budget, about $5,000 per year.