City leaders seek extension to Rochester's local sales tax

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders are working to extend Rochester's local sales tax to fund major projects in coming years.
Since 2012, the city has been collecting a .5% sales tax on every eligible purchase made in Rochester, generating between $12 million and $13 million each year. However, the 20-plus projects supported by the tax are expected to be paid off by 2024, bringing city leaders to consider how it could pave the way for major local initiatives if extended.
During a study session Monday afternoon, the majority of council members backed a plan that would raise more than $200 million over the next 16 years to fund street reconstruction and affordable housing initiatives, as well as flood control and water quality systems.
"I think it's a really nice mix of projects, ranging from clear necessity in street reconstruction and the flood control, to something like housing where our city can make a really meaningful investment," said Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson.
The plan would also look to secure resources for a new "regional community and recreation complex," which some local leaders believe could provide an economic boost by drawing visitors to the area.
"We have great occupancy in our hotels Monday through Friday. We need to have other things that get people here to fill the hotels on the weekend, and so there is a strong element in terms of what we could do here for regionally and amateur sports-based tourism," Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish told the council.
Details of the proposed sales tax extension still need to be fleshed out, including the exact role a new regional complex could take up. City staff says keeping things broad at this stage will maximize Rochester's options under Minnesota's new approval process for local sales taxes.
“The legislative changes have strategic implications on both the process and project selection," said Deputy City Administrator Parrish. "With a history of being fiscally focused, the local optional sales tax use has supported meeting the needs of residents, businesses and visitors. We hope to have the opportunity to continue to do so with another slate of projects."
As part of the new approval process, the Minnesota Legislature will have to sign off on each individual project the city hopes to fund through a local sales tax. The city plans to conduct robust community engagement before the projects potentially head to the ballot box for voter approval this November.
The Rochester City Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to formally submit their local sales tax plan to the legislature.