City leaders seek extension to Rochester's local sales tax

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will continue to fall below zero across central
Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning. The cold temperatures combined
with breezy northwest winds will create wind chills lower than 20
below zero over northern Iowa, much of central Iowa, and a
portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will experience the
coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with wind chills of 30
to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold wind chills will
persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon through midday
Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
11 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight until 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will continue to fall below zero across central
Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning. The cold temperatures combined
with breezy northwest winds will create wind chills lower than 20
below zero over northern Iowa, much of central Iowa, and a
portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will experience the
coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with wind chills of 30
to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold wind chills will
persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon through midday
Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
11 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight until 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

City leaders seek extension to Rochester's local sales tax

  • Updated
  • 0

Rochester city leaders seek local sales tax extension
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders are working to extend Rochester's local sales tax to fund major projects in coming years.
 
Since 2012, the city has been collecting a .5% sales tax on every eligible purchase made in Rochester, generating between $12 million and $13 million each year. However, the 20-plus projects supported by the tax are expected to be paid off by 2024, bringing city leaders to consider how it could pave the way for major local initiatives if extended.
 
During a study session Monday afternoon, the majority of council members backed a plan that would raise more than $200 million over the next 16 years to fund street reconstruction and affordable housing initiatives, as well as flood control and water quality systems.
 
"I think it's a really nice mix of projects, ranging from clear necessity in street reconstruction and the flood control, to something like housing where our city can make a really meaningful investment," said Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson.
 
The plan would also look to secure resources for a new "regional community and recreation complex," which some local leaders believe could provide an economic boost by drawing visitors to the area.
 
"We have great occupancy in our hotels Monday through Friday. We need to have other things that get people here to fill the hotels on the weekend, and so there is a strong element in terms of what we could do here for regionally and amateur sports-based tourism," Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish told the council.
 
Details of the proposed sales tax extension still need to be fleshed out, including the exact role a new regional complex could take up. City staff says keeping things broad at this stage will maximize Rochester's options under Minnesota's new approval process for local sales taxes.
 
The legislative changes have strategic implications on both the process and project selection," said Deputy City Administrator Parrish. "With a history of being fiscally focused, the local optional sales tax use has supported meeting the needs of residents, businesses and visitors. We hope to have the opportunity to continue to do so with another slate of projects."
 
As part of the new approval process, the Minnesota Legislature will have to sign off on each individual project the city hopes to fund through a local sales tax. The city plans to conduct robust community engagement before the projects potentially head to the ballot box for voter approval this November.
 
The Rochester City Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to formally submit their local sales tax plan to the legislature.

Recommended for you