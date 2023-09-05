City leaders, healthcare providers discuss serving unhoused people

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As homelessness continues to be a major problem here in the Med City and across the country, city officials and health care providers met this morning to discuss how to best provide medical care to anyone experiencing homelessness.
The meeting was hosted by Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) and Mayo Clinic's Department of Dermatology.
Though the meeting was closed off to the press, those in attendance believe progress was made toward finding solutions.
The discussion was led by Dr. Jack Resneck, the immediate-after president of the American Medical Association (AMA).
City leaders, lawmakers, and shelter providers were also in attendance.
The group talked about how to most effectively care for people without a home once they leave the hospital.
Dr. Thomas Kingsley, a Mayo Clinic physician and president of ZVMS, says recuperative care could be valuable as a big focus area.
"[Recuperative care] provides housing immediately after leaving the emergency room or an in-patient facility and provides care often up to 90-days," he said. "It allows these individuals to kind of get stabilized before they move on."
According to Dr. Resnick, the issues brought up today are similar across the nation.
"What we see at the end of the day in our clinics and the downstream consequences is everything is more difficult when you're unhoused," he said. "If you don't really think in advance about how to address these issues and how to actually find housing for people, we're not going to be able to advance the health of this population or the health of the nation."
ZVMS plans to continue helping anyone experiencing homelessness with its street medicine program.
The Landing MN and Mayo Clinic also provide healthcare through their Community Paramedic Program.
ZVMS also plans to open new centers for mental health, eye care, and foot care which would be accessible for those experiencing homelessness.