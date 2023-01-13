City leaders gather for Rochester State of the City presentation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton took to the podium to deliver her State of the City address on Friday morning at the Mayo Civic Center.
Norton was joined by several city and county leaders, to give an update on the city's progress and what we can expect for the future.
The State of the City presentation covered a lot of ground, everything from growth, to sustainability, and even individual infrastructure projects.
A big theme throughout much of the presentation was collaboration, having city departments work closer together, and also including the county and state governments as well.
Collaboration with Rochester residents was also mentioned. The city wishes to listen closely to the opinions and ideas of residents to help make Rochester work better for them.
City Council President Brooke Carlson said that approach was used to craft a plan for Soldier's Field.
"Our team conducted the most extensive community engagement effort to date for any Parks and Recreation project, and included a community co-design process for the highly anticipated aquatics feature," said Carlson.