City hosts disc golfers at new course

  Updated
The site used to be a nine-hole course for a different kind of links.

BYRON, Minn.-What used to be a nine-hole golf course looks a lot different these days. It's now a place where visitors can play mini golf and disc golf. The property is owned by the city, but both middle school and high school students helped renovate it. The new disc golf course features nine different holes spread across a wide area. Students designed placards for the course and built a kiosk for the park. They also helped to renovate the mini golf course, which was already there. The park doesn't have an official name yet. You'll have to bring your own equipment to the golf course and the disc golf course. It's located on Second Avenue Southwest in Byron.

