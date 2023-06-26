City Hall starts construction on geothermal wells

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Construction at City Hall has begun for the new geothermal well system. The construction will go on for seven to eight weeks, blocking off part of the parking lot for city hall.
Geothermal wells use energy from the Earth’s core to heat or cool rooms and generate electricity. They provide an energy-efficient and cost-effective way to be eco-friendly.
City of Rochester’s manager of facilities and property Scot Ramsey says, “It's very very efficient. We're looking forward to being an example for others because I think the city and other businesses need to be looking at heat pumps for the long term for energy savings and efficiency.”
He says that the city is going to drill a hole 100 feet into the ground to reach the aquifer. Pipes from the aquifer will extend into a heat pump system.
Ramsey says, ”One of the wells is equivalent to 20 or 30 other normal boreholes. We'd almost need a football field to do the other method. By doing this here we can demonstrate for other businesses how geothermal wells can work.”