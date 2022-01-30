City Hall closing to the public in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Renovations will close City Hall in Mason City to the public for the next six to eight weeks.
The closure starts Monday and affects all floors of the building with access to all city departments by appointment only. Work to be completed will include public health, safety and security improvements, staff workstation improvements, and the addition of a conference room.
The utility billing counter inside City Hall will be closed. Options for paying utility bills include:
· ACH (Automated Clearing House) and e-check automatic bill payments will continue as regularly scheduled; · Payments can be made online at www.masoncity.net, click the ‘Utility Payments’ circle icon;
· Checks can be mailed to: Utility Billing, City Hall, 10 First Street NW, Mason City, IA 50401; or
· Payments can be dropped at the drop box located just west of City Hall or in the slot in the City Hall building just east of the front doors.
Options for animal License payment include:
· Payment along with the proof of rabies vaccine can be dropped at one of the two drop boxes: one located just west of City Hall and the other located just to the east of the City Hall main doors
· The cost for the license is $10/year for an altered pet and $50/year for an unaltered pet
· The license and proof of rabies vaccine will be mailed to you
City staff will continue to provide services to the public electronically, by phone or mail, and by appointments made in advance.