City gives Green light for new affordable housing project near Century High School in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Construction is expected to begin within weeks on a new workforce housing project in Rochester.
It will be located near the former Kwik Trip store on the west side of E. Circle Dr. near Century High School.
Monday night the City Council and Rochester Economic Development Authority approved a tax increment financing of $880,000 dollars for Northern Heights, the developer for the project.
The project will consist of 66 rental units offered to residents with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
Brent Svenby, Senior Administrative Analyst for the City of Rochester, Community Development,
says this will help fill the need for more affordable housing in the community.
“For Olmsted County, there's a great need for workforce/affordable housing in the community, so this is a smaller dent in the large need of affordable housing for the community,” he says.
Eight of the units will also be set aside for people with disabilities experiencing homelessness.
“As far as providing them a place that they can afford to live in and still have income to afford other things, necessities that they need in their life,” Svenby adds.
The project will have a market value of $14. 3 million. Construction is to slated to start by this August, and be completed by end of 2023.