City efforts to protect Mason City from flooding

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been 14 years since the disastrous floods of 2008 which left roads and homes submerged and caused significant damage. With the heavy rounds of rain we've received lately, how protected is the River City from potentially having a repeat of such events?
Since 2008, the city has bought out many properties lining Willow Creek and the Winnebago River to be turned into green space as a means of flood control. In addition, the city has spent $15 million on improving storm sewers over the last decade, and has completed projects on stormwater relief ponds for the Plymouth Road NE area, and a diversion ditch in the Eastbrooke neighborhood.
City administrator Aaron Burnett says these expenditures and investment in infrastructure now continue to build a stronger system that will pay dividends into the future.
"It's inspecting those pipes to make sure they're operating well. It's looking at those intakes to make sure they're functional. It's investing in proper drainage out of areas. All of those systems work together to make sure we're in good shape."
This week's heavy rain forced East Park to be closed for a day. As of Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey's gage along the Winnebago has gone down to nearly 6 ft., compared to almost 8 ft. the day prior.