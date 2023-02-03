City, county officials say site of mobile home fire has complicated recent history

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The trailer park where a mobile home burned down early Friday is in the process of closing down.
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home unit at Bob’s Trailer Park, located at 1915 Marion Road SE. The Rochester Fire Department is investigating how the fire started. The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are discussing preventative measures and enforcement of fire hazards with park ownership and management. No one was inside the unit when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.
Local officials say the owner of Bob's Trailer Park indicated his intention to shut down the park in the fall of 2022. Since then, Olmsted County Housing has been working with impacted individuals to find alternative housing and has shared information on housing resources The county and the City of Rochester say they continue to cooperate to ensure the park follows all applicable requirements for closure and maintains compliance with local public health and safety regulations.
Officials say the trailer park's water system was compromised in November 2022, preventing plumbed water from being provided to the units on site. Olmsted County Public Health then issued a Notice of Violation, declared the lack of access to the City’s municipal water system to be a Public Health Nuisance, and required the property owner to correct the plumbing system or work toward finding alternative housing for displaced persons through voluntary agreements with the legal residents. Bottled water continued to be provided to park tenants that could demonstrate a legal basis to reside there.
Officials say the owner of Bob’s Trailer Park has commenced several eviction proceedings seeking to remove occupants that could not demonstrate a legal right to reside there. Several park residents have also commenced tenant’s rights proceedings in court seeking to compel the park owner to restore plumbed water service to park units and abate their rent because of the lack of water service.
Local officials say the park stopped electrical service to all unauthorized tenants living in mobile home units within the park on Thursday. Electrical service remains in operation for all units where residents have demonstrated a legal basis to reside there.
Olmsted County says it continues to monitor the situation at Bob’s Trailer Park as well as legal proceedings between the remaining residents who have demonstrated a legal basis to reside there and the owner.