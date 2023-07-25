City Council overrides mayoral veto, special election on local sales tax to be held in November

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A special election will be held later this year in order to determine whether or not to renew a local sales tax. A local sales tax has existed in Rochester since 1983. The city is looking to extend the half percent sales tax so that it can invest over $200 million in things like street projects, flood control, water quality work, an economic vitality fund, and a new regional sports and recreation complex. Over the next several weeks, the city will provide its residents with more information about the referendum and investment plan. This includes a dedicated website that will have info about the costs and benefits of the plan.
“What’s really important to know is that it’s-it’s a vital tool to ensure that projects get done and that there’s not, you know, extra onus placed on property owners by way of, you know, property tax," Jenna Bowman, the strategic communications & engagement director for the city, said.
The hope is to have the website up and running sometime in the next few weeks. The special election will be held on November 7th.