City council members hear from community members on what they want to see in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday the community had a chance to give their thoughts to two Rochester city council members.
Council members Molly Dennis and Patrick Keane joined 125 Live's community talk.
“I think it's important for someone like me to hear these concerns, and also the ideas behind them,” says Patrick Keane, who represents Ward 1.
He says this month’s community talk discussion was a review of 2021 and an outlook of what's to come in 2022.
One Rochester resident tells KIMT one of his biggest concerns is the aging community and making roads safer for older adults.
Councilman Keane says, “Not just the snowy weather like we're dealing with now - but the rainy nights where it's hard to see where white lines are - this gets much more dangerous as you age - something the community needs to watch.”
Much of the discussion was over a potential mask mandate for Rochester. Council member Molly Dennis of Ward 6, says she is open to that possibility.
“I support any safety measure possible to keep the community safe from the COVID-19 Omicron variant,” she says.
Community talks are scheduled every month at 125 Live and open to the public, so people can get to better know their elected leaders.
“This is a real one-on-one kind of connection. We have to do it safely - masks, social distancing, virtual - but having people have access to elected officials is incredibly important for democracy. Public engagement and community connection is exactly what we were elected to do," adds Dennis.