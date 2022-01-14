 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Continues through Early Saturday Morning...

.Moderate to heavy snow will continue in central and southern
Iowa through the late evening hours. Widespread amounts of 6 to 10
inches of snow are expected across most of the area. The far
south and southwest may see slightly less snow due to the warmer
air that held on there earlier in the afternoon. Winds will
increase to 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 35 mph until sunrise.
The winds combined with the snow will result in one half mile or
less visibility at times with pockets of blowing and drifting snow
in both urban and rural areas. Travel will remain poor through at
least mid-morning Saturday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches
with the heavier totals over central to northwest Iowa. Lighter
amounts in the northeast.

* WHERE...Central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later
today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

City council members hear from community members on what they want to see in Rochester

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday the community had a chance to give their thoughts to two Rochester city council members.

Council members Molly Dennis and Patrick Keane joined 125 Live's community talk. 

“I think it's important for someone like me to hear these concerns, and also the ideas behind them,” says Patrick Keane, who represents Ward 1. 

He says this month’s community talk discussion was a review of 2021 and an outlook of what's to come in 2022. 

One Rochester resident tells KIMT one of his biggest concerns is the aging community and making roads safer for older adults. 

Councilman Keane says,  “Not just the snowy weather like we're dealing with now - but the rainy nights where it's hard to see where white lines are - this gets much more dangerous as you age - something the community needs to watch.” 

Much of the discussion was over a potential mask mandate for Rochester. Council member Molly Dennis of Ward 6, says she is open to that possibility. 

“I support any safety measure possible to keep the community safe from the COVID-19  Omicron variant,” she says. 

Community talks are scheduled every month at 125 Live and open to the public, so people can get to better know their elected leaders.  

“This is a real one-on-one kind of connection. We have to do it safely - masks, social distancing, virtual - but having people have access to elected officials is incredibly important for democracy. Public engagement and community connection  is exactly what we were elected to do," adds Dennis. 

