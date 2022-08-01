City Council approves updated 125 Live Agreement, upgrades expected to come to the fitness center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council approved its update five year agreement with 125 Live on Monday.
The updated agreement sets financial boundaries for funding from the city for the next five years, as well as other operating conditions.
Two new items that were added to the updated agreement includes the allotment of two hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, every Saturday for the Rochester Swim Club, as well as quarterly meetings to discuss upcoming operations and events at 125 Live.
The City of Rochester's Management Analyst Heather Heyer said the adult fitness center will receive $400,000 dollars of park levy money for upgrades at the facility, while the remaining $3000,000 will go towards upgrades at Silver Lake Station.
Rochester's Ward 3 Councilmember Nick Campion said he believes the updated agreement creates definitive terms between the city and fitness facility.
"The last time I had a very limited capacity for further trepidation about the agreement. We are getting an agreement, we have an agreement, this has been worked through. I have looked through, I did not see a whole lot of data but it was pretty similar to where we were at. I am glad that everyone got heard out. Let's move forward now and we can adjust as we go if need be but I think this is better than where we have been operating, which has been grey and now we sort of have definition around things," Campion said.
The City Council also approved a preliminary plat for a housing project with nine conditions, which includes community engagement to address water runoff concerns, in Northwest Rochester known as 'Ridgeview Manor Seventh," which will create 35 homes.
Also approved was Kombucha Brewing's request to occupy and operate out of 41st St. Plaza.