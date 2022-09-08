City considers restoring trash cans in Rochester parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Should trash cans be accessible at every city park? It's a question the Rochester City Council is considering after scaling back the service in 2020 to reduce costs.
While trash cans have been maintained at larger, busier parks in the system like at Soldiers Field Memorial Park they were eliminated in smaller neighborhood ones with community members asked to "pack in, pack out."
Parks & Rec Director Paul Widman says the effort seemed successful with park goers being respectful about disposing of their trash whey they left areas where receptacles were removed.
He said, "There have been parks where we have noticed they've actually been cleaner than they were before removing the cans and I think people have this heightened sense of awareness of litter."
In order to put every trash can back it would cost the parks department $50,000 to do so out of its $341,000 annual trash budget.
Widman says there benefits of restoring likely don't outweigh the costs as limiting the number of cans has saved money, shown community members can be environmentally friendly and prevented additional waste form piling up around trash cans like couches, suitcases and literally kitchen sinks.
He added, "Now that we've reduced the number of cans, gone on a trash can diet if you will, that problem has been reduced throughout the system. We have to pay the fees to dump those large items and it's been quite a savings beyond just the normal trash fees for the contents of the trash can."
Widman says by saving the money the parks department can invest in higher priority projects such as maintaining trees and park landscaping.
The next step is to provide different funding options to the council, possibly in December.
If the trash cans were to be fully restored it would likely happen in the spring of 2023.