City, community partners host bike giveaway event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is working with community partners to grant refurbished bike to serve the transportation needs of some community members and organizations.
It's a bike giveaway event that's happening today and tomorrow at Silver Lake Station.
Fifty newly refurbished bikes from the city's former NiceRide program have been granted to community members and local organizations that were selected through an application process.
The goal of the event is to offer bikes to those don't have other transportation options, including young students or community members facing economic struggle.
Each of the 50 bikes have been fully refurbished by volunteers in the local cycling community, and all of them are being given away free of cost.
The collective behind the event is comprised of the City of Rochester, Pata de Perro Bike Club, Destination Medical Center, and WeBikeRochester.