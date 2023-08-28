Cities express need for election judges

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-Our area will be seeing quite a few special elections this early November, and, of course, there will be the presidential election next year. Because of this, Rochester and Stewartville could use your help in making sure those elections run smoothly. Rochester and Stewartville need help completing a variety of tasks. Luke Turner, the Olmsted County elections manager, said that election judges are needed to check in voters on Election Day as well as help anyone who wants to register to vote at their polling place. Election judges will also help voters who may need instructions on how to properly mark their ballots. Head judges will need to take charge of setting up polling places, manage election judges, and fill out the required paperwork that they will bring to the Olmsted County Elections Office.
“Serving as an election judge is a integral part to ensure our elected positions are filled and all the referendums are met, so, again, it’s-it you’re maintaining the foundation of democracy while providing it-an incredible s-public service," Turner said.
You will be able to get paid for the position. The cities will also accept volunteers. You can apply to be an election judge by going online to olmstedcounty.gov. You can also apply at your city clerk's office.