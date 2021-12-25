CineMagic stays busy on Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After being closed on Christmas last year because of COVID-19, Cinemagic is open and busy again on the holiday.
The popcorn was popping, the parking lot was packed, and people returned to the movies on Christmas. Watching film on the big screen is a tradition many families follow.
"We started it about a couple of years ago and it was kind of something sporadic that we decided to do," says Carissa Robinson.
According to CineMagic general manager Jim Herber Christmas is the movie theater's busiest day of the year.
This year, theatergoers are seeing movies including "Spider-Man No Way Home" and "American Underdog." Both movies boosted ticket sales. Over 200 movie tickets were sold today with most customers seeing both films.
Theatergoers including Jani Mahle usually doesn't go to the movies on Christmas. This year was an exception.
"We had to change our plans because we had some Covid conerns and this seemed like a good thing to do with our newfound free time," says Mahle.
CineMagic predicts they will see more crowds come the new year.