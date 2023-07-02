Church holds celebration after mortgage payoff

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-There was a mortgage payoff celebration at Grace Evangelical Free Church today. It featured lots of fun activities and inflatables kids could enjoy. The church finished paying the building's mortgage in late June. Work on the church started all the way back in 1995. A worship center was added in 2006 and a youth center was added in 2016. These two additions led to the church borrowing more money in order to pay for them, and the church was able to make its mortgage payments thanks to donations from its congregation members. Andrew Langseth, the church's lead pastor, said it's great to see all the hard work pay off.
“We’re humbled by what God has done in this community and anticipating what He will do next. It’s just a joy to look out and see the parking lot full of the Grace family, full of those who have partnered in ministry to-to be a part of Grace Church and to see the kids, the smiles, the laughters-to see the kids, the smile, and the laughter is-is just a joy to see," Langseth said.
The church is considering making improvements to the building in the future. The church is thinking about having work done on its parking lot and gym floor.