Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van.
The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
The center serves a 10-county region in southeastern Minnesota to provide temporary shelter and services to abused individuals and families and to promote social change.