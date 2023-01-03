Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter

Weather Alert

...Snow Expected in West Central and North Central Iowa Overnight and Tomorrow... Light to moderate snow is expected to continue through Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory. A brief transition to freezing drizzle is possible at times tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations are possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&