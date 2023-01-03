 Skip to main content
...Snow Expected in West Central and North Central Iowa Overnight
and Tomorrow...

Light to moderate snow is expected to continue through Wednesday
in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory. A brief
transition to freezing drizzle is possible at times tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van.

The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday.  The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.

The center serves a 10-county region in southeastern Minnesota to provide temporary shelter and services to abused individuals and families and to promote social change.