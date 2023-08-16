Chuck Grassley asks Iowa's county sheriffs to help fight drug and human trafficking

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa – The state’s senior U.S. Senator has sent a letter asking Iowa’s 99 county sheriffs to help expose cartel-driven drug and human trafficking operations.
Republican Chuck Grassley says those crimes are skyrocketing as a result of the southern border crisis, but the local impact of cartel activity often remains unclear due to a lack of comprehensive data.
- Grassley’s letter asks county sheriffs for the following information:
- Which, if any, cartels operate in their respective county;
- The number and type of criminal investigations tied to the cartels;
- Human trafficking statistics; and
- What federal resources would help to tackle cartel-related issues in their counties
“After 43 years holding question-and-answer sessions in all of Iowa’s 99 counties, I know there is much to be learned from listening to members of our local communities,” says Grassley. “My first priority is keeping citizens safe and making sure Iowa continues to be a place where people can prosper. Iowa sheriffs’ insights will help inform the federal response to this disturbing issue. We must make clear to the cartels that Iowa is not open to their sinister business.”