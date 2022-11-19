Christmas trees being sold to help charities

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's never too early to get excited for Christmas! The Rochester Morning Pride Lions Club sure knows it. Their Christmas tree sale started today. The service organization is trying to sell roughly a thousand trees this year. Four types are available: balsam fir, fraser fir, white pine, and scotch pine. Revenue gained from the sales will be donated to several charities in southeastern Minnesota. Steve Simonson, organizer of the tree lot, said people won't be able to keep their hands off the trees.
“It’s will go real good this year. We’ve got repeat customers who’ve been coming here for tw-twenty, thirty years that know what we do with the proceeds and they feel good about buying a tree that they know is a good thing to do at Christmas time and help somebody else," Simonson said.
If you want to do some early Christmas shopping, the lot is close to the Walmart just off of Highway 52. The sale is going to happen every day, excluding Thanksgiving, until all the trees are bought up.