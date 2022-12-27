 Skip to main content
Christmas tree safety

  Updated
Are thinking of keeping your real Christmas tree up a little longer? Here are some tips and reminders to help prevent them from catching on fire

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're planning to keep your real Christmas tree up a little bit longer, there's some safety info the Rochester Fire Department wants you to know. Captain Ben Davis said you should make sure to water your tree to keep it from drying out. If you notice the needles are falling on the ground, it's time to get rid of it. Once your tree gets dry, it can easily catch fire.

“Extreme temperatures and weather do play a role in winter fires for anybody operating in Minnesota, so it does become more difficult for the fire department to operate in the winter when these Christmas tree fires happen to occur," Captain Davis said.

Captain Davis also said improper use of space heaters and candles is another big cause of fires around this time of year.

