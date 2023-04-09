Christ Episcopal Church hosts a free community Easter dinner

AUSTIN, Minn.-Christ Episcopal Church had their 22nd annual free community Easter dinner today. People didn't have to be members of the congregation to enjoy the food. Congregation members prepared the food, which included ham and different kinds of sides and desserts. Donations were appreciated and will support future Easter dinners at the church. Tyler Amick, one of the volunteers, said it's important for the community to have dinners like this.
“Church is all about providing a place where people can find solace, find community, find joy, and we at Christ Church don’t necessarily believe that, you know, church services are the only way to do that," Amick said.
Christ Episcopal Church will host a sauerkraut dinner later this year in October.