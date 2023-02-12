 Skip to main content
"Chocolate Shoppe" is getting busy ahead of Valentine's Day

One chocolate shop is gearing up for the holiday.

MANTORVILLE, Minn.-Valentine's Day is coming up soon, and a chocolate shop is gearing up for it. Chocolate Shoppe has been hand dipping a lot of items, such as chips, in chocolate. January is usually a pretty quiet time for them, but they've been seeing an uptick in sales in the last week, and they tend to see many last-minute shoppers on Valentine's Day itself if it's on a weekday like it is this year. Lynnette Nash, the owner of Chocolate Shoppe, said that something as simple as chocolate can make a difference for someone.

“Knowing that somebody comes in and picks it out specifically for them, that they took the time to come and get it and specifically picked a particular item that they know that they really like c-makes it even more special for those people," Nash said.

She also said that they go through a lot of caramel squares on Valentine's Day, so they need to prepare plenty in advance.

