Child sex abuse sends Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sexually abusing a child is sending a Rochester man to prison for over a decade.
Quentin Terrell Townsell, 34, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 138 days already served. Townsell entered an Alford plea to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on March 9.
An Alford plea means Townsell does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial. Townsell was accused of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct when he was arrested in March 2021. Two charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.
The Rochester Police Department says Townsell sexually abused three children under the age of 15 in 2019.