Child sex abuse in Olmsted County sends man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sexually abusing children in Olmsted County is sending a man to prison for many years.
Daniel Joseph Kenney, 45 of Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
In September 2021, Kenney was arrested for sexual communication and contact with a minor who is not related to him. He was then accused in February 2022 of sexual contact with another juvenile victim.
Kenney has now been sentenced to 18 years in prison, with credit for 195 days already served. When he has completed that sentence, Kenney will serve 99 years on conditional release.