Child sex abuse in Mower County sends Freeborn County man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is going to prison for sexually abusing a child.
Jeffrey Mitchell Weir, 54, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Law enforcement says Weir sexually abused a child in Mower County in 2015.
Court documents state Weir is a registered predatory offender for an incident in Wisconsin.
He was sentenced Friday to 10 years and 10 months in prison, with credit for 101 days already served. Weir will have to spend 10 years on conditional release after getting out of prison.