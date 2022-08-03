Child sex abuse in Dodge County sends a man to prison

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Sexually abusing a minor in Dodge County is sending a man to prison.
Michael Lee Cocuzzi, 43 of Owatonna and formerly of Columbus, Georgia, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in a Minnesota state prison. Cocuzzi will also serve 10 years of conditional release after getting out of prison and must pay $4,114.65 in restitution.
Cocuzzi was arrested in May 2021 and accused of three count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators say he sexually abused a minor in Kasson in 2020. A trial has held in June and Cocuzzi was convicted on all counts.