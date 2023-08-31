Child porn means five year prison sentence for Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man charged with 17 child porn crimes is sentenced for two of them.
Jose Luis Rodriguez, 27 of Austin, was arrested in April after the Austin Police Department said it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The information concerned someone uploading 3,284 internet files of suspected child sexual abuse material.
Investigators say phone numbers and an IP address connected with those uploads were traced to Rodriguez. Police say the files involved children wearing lingerie, nude children, children in sexually explicit poses, and apparent sexual abuse of children.
Rodriguez was charged with seven counts of dissemination of child porn, 10 counts of possession of child porn, and two drug offenses. As part of a plea deal, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two of dissemination of child porn and the rest of the charges were dismissed.
Rodriguez has now been sentenced to five years and five months in prison, with credit for 135 days already served. After leaving prison, Rodriguez will spend an additional five years on conditional release.