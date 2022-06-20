Child care providers excluded from frontline worker payments

ALDEN, Minn.-As more Minnesotans continue to apply for the states' 'Hero Pay', some workers are being left out of the frontline worker payment.
More than 6,400 child care workers are being excluded from the payments due to their business classification, which is sole proprietor, rather than limited liability company.
KIMT spoke with one Freeborn County child care provider, Elisa Matson, about her feelings surrounding the law's exclusion.
Matson owns and operates a daycare center out of her own home, known as 'Elisa's Family Daycare,' which she started eight months prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the pandemic raged, Matson detailed how she meticulously and tirelessly cleaned to ensure the health of kids under her care, their families and herself was protected.
Matson said she was shocked when she heard child care workers like herself are not eligible for 'Hero Pay'.
"To say that daycare providers are not essential and were not included in this legislation and this law...It is very hypocritical to me and that is what made me step back and pause," Matson said.
However, it is not the money Matson said she cares about.
Matson said she wants lawmakers to provide some type of recognition for the sacrifices made by child care workers during the pandemic, as well as allocate additional funding for child care programs.
"I would just hope that our state and our government and congress really look at the funding or the lack of there of or the recognition that child care workers all over the county absolutely 100% deserve," Matson said.
Lawmakers in Freeborn County have been contacted by Matson, who said the industry is currently eroding away.