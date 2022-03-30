 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chief Meteorologist Aaron White's Wednesday Night Forecast

  • 0

Light snow showers will be developing this evening, and will continue off and on through tonight. With temperatures hovering around freezing, some of the snow will be melting, so only about a trace to an inch is expected through tonight. Roads will be icy in spots Thursday morning, so take it slow and allow for extra time on your commute. Cloudy skies are expected, until later in the evening. Sunshine returns for Friday, with highs reaching the upper 40s. Another chance for rain/snow showers arrives Friday night, but should clear out of here for the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend, with highs right around 50.

Recommended for you