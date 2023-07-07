The rain clears out tonight and sunnier skies are in store for the weekend. Although there is a very slight chance for a rain shower on Saturday, generally sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine and 80s are back for Sunday and Monday before we start tracking storm chances for the middle of next week. With drought conditions worsening across the Upper Midwest, some good rain is needed next week.
Chief Meteorologist Aaron White is tracking sunnier skies for the weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
