Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing north of the area this afternoon, and some of them will move through southern Minnesota and North Iowa this evening. Not expecting severe weather with this, but some beneficial rainfall will be possible for some. Sunday features an ample amount of sunshine and warm temperatures as highs will be in the mid 80s. By next week, temperatures will be heating up! Expect highs to be near 90 on Tuesday, and well into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. If you're heading out to any county fair next week, make sure to stay hydrated and bring that sunscreen!
Chief Meteorologist Aaron White is tracking storms for our Saturday evening
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
