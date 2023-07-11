 Skip to main content
Chief Meteorologist Aaron White is tracking showers and storms for Wednesday.

Scattered showers have been rolling through this evening, and more showers and thunderstorms are expected later tonight and into Wednesday morning. Most of this activity will be confined to Iowa, but some rain is still expected in southern Minnesota. All of this will clear out through the morning, but more storms are expected to develop for the afternoon and evening. While a few of the storms could be strong, they will also bring some beneficial rainfall. After this round of showers and storms, we'll dry out for Thursday before more showers and storms arrive for Friday. The weekend is shaping up to be sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s. We'll keep the sunshine and warm weather around going into next week.

