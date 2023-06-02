Chief Meteorologist Aaron White is tracking scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Happy Friday! It's another warm and humid day as temperatures are warming up into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. Clouds will be billowing up with the heating of the day, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some brief heavy downpours will be possible in spots, and rain could temporarily cool some of us down through the day. The chance of storms will continue on Saturday and it will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Sunnier and drier conditions are expected by Sunday, but it's going to be hot as temperatures approach 90 degrees. We'll continue with the warmth into next week and temperatures will cool back into the lower 80s by midweek.