Chief Meteorologist Aaron White is tracking another chance for storms Thursday Night

After some beneficial rainfall, we're drying out for tonight and most of Thursday before showers and storms return later in the evening and into Friday morning. Some decent rainfall will be possible with any storms that roll through, but not expecting anything as widespread as we have Wednesday morning. After this storm chance, more sunshine and warm weather is expected for the weekend! Perfect conditions if you're heading to any local county fairs or even taking the boat out on the lake! We'll keep the sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast going into next week.