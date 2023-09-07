Chicago man pleads guilty to robbing a Rochester bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to robbing a bank in Rochester.
Jacari A. Peters, 33 of Chicago, Illinois, is now scheduled to be sentenced on November 27 for one count of simple robbery.
Police say Peters robbed the Sterling State Bank on 25th Street in Rochester on September 10, 2021. Court documents state Peters was wearing a surgical mask when he approached the counter, threw down a white grocery-style bag, and told the bank teller “I’m robbing you. Give me your money.”
Investigators say the teller gave Peters over $1,500 from her drawer and he left the bank. Police say security video from the nearby Menards showed Peters and the vehicle he was driving.
Peters was arrested later on September 10, 2021, after reportedly trying to rob the Pine Island State Bank. He was pulled over on Highway 57 in Dodge County and taken into custody.
The prosecution of Peters was delayed after he was ruled in October 2022 incompetent to stand trial. Peters was then found competent in March.
Simple robbery in Minnesota carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.