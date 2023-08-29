Chicago man found guilty of three armed robberies in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A man who committed three armed robberies in the span of four weeks has been found guilty by a federal jury.
Kevon Spratt, 30 of Chicago, Illinois, was convicted after a four-day trial is Sioux City Federal Court of of two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, three counts of use and brandishing of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, one count of attempted bank robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The jury deliberated for about six hours before returning that verdict.
Spratt was found not guilty of one additional count of bank robbery and use and brandishing of a firearm.
Federal prosecutors say Spratt entered the Sgt. Bluff’s Stop Shell gas station in Sergeant Bluff at approximately 7:11 pm on October 22, 2022. Law enforcement says Spratt, who was armed with a handgun that had a distinctive gold barrel and gold ejection port, forced the clerk to the register and robbed her before running away. Court documents state Spratt’s vehicle was seen on several surveillance cameras in the area beginning as early as 5:28 pm.
Investigators say Spratt then entered the Check into Cash, in Sioux City, Iowa, just after 10:00 am on October 24, 2022, armed with the same distinctive handgun, and forced two employees to their registers. Spratt’s vehicle was seen on surveillance footage in the area as early as 7:00 am and the same video surveillance also captured his silver and black convertible-top car leaving the scene and crossing the bridge into South Sioux City, Nebraska as he fled.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Spratt then attempted to enter the Pioneer Bank in Salix, Iowa, on November 14, 2022, as the teller left the bank just after noon. Court documents state was able to make entry into the bank but was unable to get away with any funds because of the actions of the teller. He was seen on surveillance footage circling the bank and town of Salix beginning just after 8:00 am.
The jury also heard evidence of two other local armed robberies. On October 16, 2022, the Dakota City, Nebraska, Food and Fuel at was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 8:04 p.m. by a man matching Spratt’s description, using a gun and car similar to those used by Spratt. And On November 11, 2022, there was an attempted armed robbery of the Conoco gas station in Jefferson, South Dakota. Again, the robber matched Spratt’s description as did the gun and car.
“Good police work and seamless cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement throughout the investigation and prosecution has resulted in the removal of a dangerous criminal from our streets,” says U.S. Attorney Timothy Duax.
Spratt had previously been convicted of aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated robbery, and attempted theft from a person, all in Cook County, Illinois.
No sentencing date has been set.
The case was investigated by the Sioux City, Iowa Police Department; the Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Police Department; the Jefferson, South Dakota Police Department; the South Sioux City, Nebraska Police Department; the Woodbury County, Iowa Sheriff’s Department, the Woodbury County Iowa Attorney’s Office; the Monona County, Iowa Sheriff’s Department, the Dakota County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Department, The Iowa Department of Public Safety -- Iowa State Patrol; the Iowa Department of Natural Resources; the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the United States Department of Justice – Federal Bureau of Investigation.