Chess players compete in the 22nd annual City Cup tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Chess players of all different skill levels put their abilities to the test today in the City Cup tournament. It's part of the overall 2022 scholastic chess season.
Students from elementary school to high school came out to compete on Saturday in this chess tournament. More than 30 students competed in the event including Sam Blocksome who was crowned winner of one of the games.
"It was a good game and I feel like I really won it in the end game," says Blocksome.
Other players including Ryder Selnes have been playing the game since kindergarten and are still gaining new skills every match.
"I like Chess cause it's fun and it expands my knowledge," explains Selnes.
"The players range from varsity to junior varsity and alternate which is a level not as competitive as the others. Although it's a competition, the tournament is geared towards improving every student's mental capabilities.
"It improves critical thinking skills and social skills as well," Rochester Area Scholastic Chess Secretary tells KIMT News 3. "We're here to have fun so make your move."
The season is not over yet. Next month teams from Lourdes, Byron, Century and Mayo High School will be competing in the state tournament.
The state tournament will conclude the overall 2022 scholastic chess season. It will be held on March 12-13.