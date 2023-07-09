Chess master offers tips on how to win the board

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Jackson Wahl, a US chess national master who competed in the Rochester Chess Open, has some advice for you in case you decide to participate in a chess tournament. On the night before a tournament begins, he said that you should play a practice game to help get you in the zone and also get plenty of sleep so that you can remain alert during the game. He also said that you should not feel pressured to go super fast. If you play a game at your own rhythm, you're less likely to make careless mistakes.
“I really try to reset as much as possible, so I’ll, you know, be looking down a variation or trying to calculate certain lines, but every once in a while I sorta try to-to s-take stock once again and figure out-let-let’s start from scratch. Let me make-let me go through all that again, make sure I haven’t missed anything," Wahl said.
He also said that playing other strategy games and solving jigsaw puzzles could help you see things quicker on a chess board.