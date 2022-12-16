Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County.
It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
The Patrol says Rudlong suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Marys Hospital.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic AMB assisted with this accident.