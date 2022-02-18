Chatfield police ask public to help with theft investigation

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any wet roadways could become icy and slick this evening as temperatures have fallen below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&