Chatfield police ask public to help with theft investigation

CHATFIELD, Minn. – Law enforcement is hoping for a little technological help in investigating some thefts.
The Chatfield Police Department is asking if anyone living in the Lonestone part of town with a Ring doorbell or other video on the outside of their homes to check the video from Thursday night. Police say several cars in that area had items stolen from them between midnight Thursday and 7 am Friday.
Anyone with information on these thefts should contact the Chatfield Police Department, which says all reports will be kept confidential.