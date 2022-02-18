 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any wet roadways could become icy and slick
this evening as temperatures have fallen below freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Chatfield police ask public to help with theft investigation

Chatfield Police Department

CHATFIELD, Minn. – Law enforcement is hoping for a little technological help in investigating some thefts. 

The Chatfield Police Department is asking if anyone living in the Lonestone part of town with a Ring doorbell or other video on the outside of their homes to check the video from Thursday night.  Police say several cars in that area had items stolen from them between midnight Thursday and 7 am Friday. 

Anyone with information on these thefts should contact the Chatfield Police Department, which says all reports will be kept confidential.

