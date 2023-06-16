Chatfield names four finalists in search for new city administrator

CHATFIELD, Minn. – Four finalists are announced in the search for a new Chatfield City Administrator.
The person who currently holds that job, Joel Young, is retiring at the next of July.
The candidates are:
Joshua Johnsen is currently employed by the City of Rochester, Minnesota, where he has served for one year as the Strategic Initiatives Director. Prior to this, he served as their Interim Community Development Director for one year and as the Project Manager of Special Initiatives for two years. Mr. Johnsen was also previously employed by Olmsted County as a Commercial Appraisal Supervisor for four years, as a Senior Commercial Appraiser for five years, and as Acting City Assessor for three months. He holds a bachelor’s degree in real estate with a minor in Marketing from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Hamline University.
Nick Koverman currently serves as the Community Development Director for the Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority where he has been in the position for nearly one year. Prior to this, he served as the City Administrator for the City of St. Charles, Minnesota, for 15 years, and as the Managing Editor for the St. Charles Press for nine years. Mr. Koverman holds a bachelor’s degree in public Affairs with a minor in Professional Business Writing from Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs.
Michele Peterson is currently employed by the City of Lanesboro, Minnesota, as the City Administrator/Clerk where she has been in the role for nearly eight years. She previously served as their Deputy Clerk for four years. Ms. Peterson is also currently employed as the City Clerk for the City of Whalen, Minnesota, where she has been in the position for over four years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Augsburg University.
Stephen Sarvi most recently served as the City Manager for the City of Winona, Minnesota, where he was in the role for five years. Prior to this, he served as the City Administrator for the City of Rushford, Minnesota, for five years, as the City Administrator for the City of Victoria, Minnesota, for eight years, as the City Administrator for the City of Watertown, Minnesota, for one year, and as the City Administrator/Clerk for the City of Lanesboro, Minnesota, for five years. Mr. Sarvi holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in Humanities from the University of Minnesota.