Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Chatfield man charged with homicide for crash that killed a motorcyclist

Homicide image 3

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Homicide charges have been filed over the fatal collision of an SUV and a motorcycle in Olmsted County.

Nicholas Allan Sprau, 58 of Chatfield, is facing three counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of DWI.

The collision happened around 9:48 pm on September 10, 2022.  Court documents state Sprau was driving an SUV north and turned left into his driveway.  The southbound motorcycle being ridden by Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, crashed into the SUV.  Court documents state Hutton died at the scene.

A state trooper who responded to the collision said there was an overwhelming smell of alcohol coming from Sprau and court documents state a test found Sprau’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .173, over twice the legal limit.

Sprau reportedly told law enforcement he didn’t see the motorcycle and first and when he did see it, Sprau thought he had enough time to turn into his driveway.

