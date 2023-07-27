Chatfield man charged with homicide for crash that killed a motorcyclist

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Homicide charges have been filed over the fatal collision of an SUV and a motorcycle in Olmsted County.
Nicholas Allan Sprau, 58 of Chatfield, is facing three counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of DWI.
The collision happened around 9:48 pm on September 10, 2022. Court documents state Sprau was driving an SUV north and turned left into his driveway. The southbound motorcycle being ridden by Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, crashed into the SUV. Court documents state Hutton died at the scene.
A state trooper who responded to the collision said there was an overwhelming smell of alcohol coming from Sprau and court documents state a test found Sprau’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .173, over twice the legal limit.
Sprau reportedly told law enforcement he didn’t see the motorcycle and first and when he did see it, Sprau thought he had enough time to turn into his driveway.