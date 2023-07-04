Chatfield man accused of death threat to stand trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who allegedly threatened a process server with a gun is now set to stand trial.
Jeffery Donald Littrell, 59 of Chatfield, was charged in April with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, and fifth-degree assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a male process server said he went to Littrell’s home on April 6 to serve him with legal documents.
According to court documents, Littrell came to the door with what appeared to be a long gun and pointed it at the process server. Littrell allegedly said “Get out of here. If you don’t leave, I’m going to kill you. If you ever come back here again, I’m going to kill you.”
Investigators say the process server had a video of the encounter which supported his claim of being threatened. Deputies say when they contacted Littrell, he denied making any threats and said the supposed gun was actually a piece of wood.
Littrell is now scheduled to stand trial beginning January 22, 2024 in Olmsted County District Court.