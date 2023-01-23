Chatfield Fire Department extinguishes large shed fire Sunday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called to a large shed fire just before 9 Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 52 SE just outside of Chatfield.
Deputies arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves. They found the shed's owner moving vehicles and skid loaders out of the shed. The owner said he had a fire in the wood stove over the weekend and was planning to replace the exhaust pipes on Monday, but then he found a fire in the attic.
The Chatfield Fire Department arrived and put out the flames. A damage estimate isn't available yet.